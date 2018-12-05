Pashinyan rides bus in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, running for parliament by heading the My Step bloc, was riding the bus today to interact with citizens.

He boarded a bus in Yerevan and gave booklets of the bloc to voters.

Some of the passengers even had the chance to ask questions to the caretaker PM. Voters in particular raised the elevator problem issue of apartment buildings. Pashinyan said that the government is focusing on the matter.

Pashinyan also said that a single transportation network should exist in Yerevan.

He also added that he has agreed with Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan to create a task force and study the traffic jams in the city with police.

