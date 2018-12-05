President donates funds to Gyumri production plant of Armenia Blind Union

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has visited the Gyumri Educational-Production Enterprise of the Armenia Blind Union, that is producing oil paints and dyes from natural raw materials.

Sarkissian is currently on a working trip to the second largest city of Armenia.

During the visit to the facility, the president talked with members of the union and the employees involved in the production. The project is also of social-significance, since it creates jobs – mostly for persons with disabilities, Sarkissian’s office said.

According to Sarkissian’s office, the president made a 6,000,000 dram donation to expand the projects of the facility.

Members of the union gave a painting made with their production to the president as a gift.

Sarkissian said he will place the painting at his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan