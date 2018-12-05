President of Artsakh offers condolences to families of pilots killed in SU-25 jet crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 5 sent a condolence letter to the families of the pilots of the Republic of Armenia Air Force killed in the SU-25 jet crash, his Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

"The entire population of Artsakh learnt with deep sorrow about the tragic death of Armenian military pilots Armen Babayan and Movses Manukyan.

Both of them were high class pilots, endowed with great patriotism and civic consciousness.

The bright memory of the devoted sons of the Motherland will always remain in our hearts.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my condolences and support in connection with the irretrievable loss wishing endurance and tenacity".

On December 4 a military SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces disappeared from radars while conducting a training flight. Later the plane has been found in the mountains based on the search operations. Two pilots have been killed in the crash. Investigation has been launched to clarify the causes of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan