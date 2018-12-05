Armenia’s acting FM, NATO Deputy Secretary General value partnering relations in different spheres

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller at the NATO headquarters on December 4, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials valued the partnering relations between Armenia and NATO in different sectors within the frames of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).

Rose Gottemoeller highly appreciated Armenia’s active participation in the peace operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo. The acting FM attached importance to Armenia’s contribution to the international efforts aimed at maintaining peace.

At the request of the NATO Deputy Secretary General, the acting FM introduced the priorities of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that people are the main beneficiaries for the settlement.

The sides also exchanged views on raising the role of women in establishment of peace within the frames of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the finalization of Armenia’s National Action Plan towards the implementation of the resolution.

