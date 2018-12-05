Tsunami alert issued after New Caledonia earthquake
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck close to New Caledonia in the Pacific, with a tsunami alert issued for coasts within 1,000km, BBC reported.
Tsunami waves have now been observed, monitors reported.
The quake struck at a depth of 10km at 04:18 GMT, with its epicentre 168km east-south-east of Tadine, a town on one of New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands.
New Caledonia is part of the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", where many earthquakes occur.
It is a special collectivity of France with a population of about 270,000.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:46 Trump weighs in on Yellow Vests protests in France
- 09:40 Tsunami alert issued after New Caledonia earthquake
- 09:24 European Stocks - 04-12-18
- 09:23 US stocks up - 04-12-18
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-12-18
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-12-18
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 04-12-18
- 12.04-21:26 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Federica Mogherini discuss Armenia-EU agenda
- 12.04-20:24 Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter on Andrei Bitov’s death
- 12.04-20:22 Adversary gains no control over any section in Nakhichevan direction – MoD spokesperson
- 12.04-19:21 Decision of Court of Appeal on Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure to be published December 7
- 12.04-18:58 Armenian acting FM meets with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister
- 12.04-17:49 Experts discover black box of the crashed SU-25 jet
- 12.04-17:28 Merkel tops Forbes list of 100 most powerful women eighth year running
- 12.04-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-18
- 12.04-17:17 Asian Stocks - 04-12-18
- 12.04-17:07 Armenia to transition to liberalization of energy market in 2021
- 12.04-17:05 We alliance extends condolences to families of pilots killed in SU-25 aircraft crash
- 12.04-16:41 Criminal case opened on SU-25 crash
- 12.04-16:33 France introduces 6-month moratorium on fuel tax increases
- 12.04-16:07 Vice President of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party arrested in suspicion of racketeering
- 12.04-16:03 Speaker of Parliament offers condolences to families of pilots killed in military SU-25 aircraft crash
- 12.04-15:36 Military investigators probe SU-25 crash
- 12.04-15:26 Road condition update: Fog reported on Talin-Mastara-Lanjik highway
- 12.04-15:08 Kocharyan objects constitutionality of applied articles
- 12.04-14:58 New culture will help to ensure new production quality and standards: President visits Agroholding Armenia LLC in Spitak
- 12.04-14:55 President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nune Sarkissian lay flowers at cross-stone for memory of 1988 earthquake victims
- 12.04-14:46 These boots are made for….FIGHTING: Armenian Army gets new top-level combat boots
- 12.04-14:34 OSCE conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 12.04-14:33 Pashinyan eyes eradicating corruption in judiciary
- 12.04-14:22 Crash site of military SU-25 jet located, two pilots killed
- 12.04-13:47 UPDATED: Search and rescue ops for missing military jet underway in Shirak province
- 12.04-13:37 ENEMO considers activities of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission during pre-election period professional and effective
- 12.04-13:24 Former state property official arrested in suspicion of fraud
- 12.04-13:09 ENEMO describes campaigning process as “calm and peaceful”
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2451 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2261 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 2089 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2073 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 1968 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool