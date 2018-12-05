Tsunami alert issued after New Caledonia earthquake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck close to New Caledonia in the Pacific, with a tsunami alert issued for coasts within 1,000km, BBC reported.

Tsunami waves have now been observed, monitors reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km at 04:18 GMT, with its epicentre 168km east-south-east of Tadine, a town on one of New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands.

New Caledonia is part of the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", where many earthquakes occur.

It is a special collectivity of France with a population of about 270,000.