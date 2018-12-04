Vice President of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party arrested in suspicion of racketeering

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party Mher Yeghyazaryan, who also manages Haynews.am online media outlet, has been arrested by the National Security Service in suspicion of racketeering.

The man is suspected grand theft.

Authorities said he has extorted various amounts of money, ranging from 370$ up to 10,000 dollars, from several citizens, including military servicemen, with the pretext of forwarding the money as a bribe for different reasons, including for career promotion, employment, and solving various tupes of other issues.

Yeghyazaryan operated the scheme from 2014 to 2018, the National Security Service said.

He has been placed under arrest and an investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan