Armenian President visits Japanese Embassy on occasion of Japan’s national holiday

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian today visited the Embassy of Japan in Yerevan on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – the Emperor’s birthday, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

They congratulated Japanese Ambassador to Armenia Jun Yamada, the Embassy staff and in the person of them the whole Japanese people, wishing success, as well as further deepening and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan