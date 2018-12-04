Acting PM’s spouse attends charity concert initiated by State Dance Ensemble and City of Smile Foundation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister, chairwoman of the board of trustees of City of Smile Charity Foundation, attended a charity concert at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre which has been organized by the State Dance Ensemble of Armenia and the City of Smile Fund, reports Armenpress.

All proceeds of the concert will be provided for the treatment of children and young people suffering cancer.

The concert was attended by wife of President of Armenia Nune Sarkissian, acting culture minister Lilit Makunts, acting healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan, as well as other figures and more than 30 children suffering cancer and their parents.

Mrs. Hakobyan attached importance to holding charity concerts on voluntary basis and stated that this initiative belongs to the State Dance Ensemble and the National Center of Oncology named after V.A. Fanarjian. “The Foundation welcomed this initiative and assisted in holding the concert. The Yolyan Hematology Center, the culture ministry, as well as multiple organizations and companies assisted the concert program. Nearly 20 million AMD entries are expected thanks to this concert which will be provided for the treatment of children and young people suffering cancer. But we do not measure the efficiency of the concert only from financial perspective. The more such individual initiatives, the more the people will unite to react to this challenge - the cancer, which is a great evil, but in fact it can be overcome”, Anna Hakobyan said, and thanked the organizers, as well as the sponsors, supporters and participants for making the idea of the concert a reality.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan