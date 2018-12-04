Cessna plane crashes into residential building in Mexico

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A small single-engine Cessna plane has crashed into a 3-storey residential building in the city of Culiacan in Mexico’s Sinaloa state, Aristegui Noticias reported.

According to initial reports four people have been killed and two others were injured in the crash. The building was seriously damaged.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan