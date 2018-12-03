Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Yerevan begins installing National New Year Tree


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan began installing the national New Year Tree over the weekend at the Republic Square, Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

He said that for the first time since 2005 the national New Year’s Tree will be a brand new tree.

The height of the tree will be 37 meters, with a base width of 14,4 meters.

It will be made from top quality artificial branches.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration