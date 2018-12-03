Yerevan begins installing National New Year Tree

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan began installing the national New Year Tree over the weekend at the Republic Square, Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

He said that for the first time since 2005 the national New Year’s Tree will be a brand new tree.

The height of the tree will be 37 meters, with a base width of 14,4 meters.

It will be made from top quality artificial branches.

