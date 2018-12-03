Kim Jong-un might visit South Korea until yearend
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might visit South Korea until yearend, a South Korean government official told reporters in Seoul on December 3.
“The ministry believes that the visit might take place until yearend, and it is continuing work in order for inter-Korean agreements to be fulfilled without any issues,” an official from the Ministry of Unification said.
Earlier local media reported that the visit will likely take place December 13-14.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:24 Nigeria’s President denies dying and being replaced by lookalike
- 10:12 China agrees to reduce tariffs on cars imported from US – Trump
- 10:03 At least 25 injured as 22 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, US
- 09:58 Prosecutor General requests parliament to strip MP Aram Harutyunyan of immunity for criminal proceedings in suspected 14,000,000 dollar bribery case
- 09:56 Arab coalition to facilitate evacuation of 50 wounded Houthi militants in Yemen
- 09:47 Kim Jong-un might visit South Korea until yearend
- 12.02-21:45 Putin recommends Pashinyan to postpone planned December 6 CSTO summit
- 12.02-20:57 Armenian President congratulates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on UAE National Day
- 12.02-20:43 Sarkissian congratulates Sheikh Khalifa on UAE National Day
- 12.02-17:36 Pashinyan seeks boosting defense industry
- 12.02-16:35 Putin, Erdogan agree on steps in Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone
- 12.02-15:26 On-duty soldier found shot dead in unknown circumstances
- 12.02-15:00 Government won’t spare funds for top level environmental probe in Amulsar – Pashinyan
- 12.02-13:32 Pashinyan seeks clear mechanisms of checks and balances in government system
- 12.02-12:29 Pashinyan warns against attempts to illicitly garner votes
- 12.02-12:18 President Sahakyan attends inauguration of new stone processing plant in Artsakh village
- 12.02-11:58 Sarkissian holds phone conversation with President-elect of Georgia
- 12.02-11:26 ‘Our hearts and prayers are with you at this difficult moment’ – Pashinyan tells Trump on passing of George H. W. Bush
- 12.02-10:56 Stepantsminda-Lars open only for light passenger vehicles
- 12.02-10:45 Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowfalls
- 12.01-17:43 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 12.01-17:30 No wrinkles in Armenia-Iran relations – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.01-17:00 Corruption eliminated in traffic police, says Police Chief Osipyan
- 12.01-16:17 Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018
- 12.01-15:50 Armenia has candidate for CSTO Secretary General and is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments – acting defense minister to Russian reporters
- 12.01-15:48 Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool
- 12.01-15:42 Church in Hague holds non-stop service to prevent deportation of Armenian family from Netherlands
- 12.01-15:21 Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks
- 12.01-15:10 President Sarkissian hosts powerlifter Gevorg Afrikyan
- 12.01-14:45 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
- 12.01-14:32 Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 12.01-14:19 Acting PM Pashinyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 12.01-14:12 Davit Serobyan appointed judge of Civil Court of Appeal
- 12.01-13:50 Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5
- 12.01-13:41 ‘We must build citizens’ future success starting from education’ – Pashinyan says in Meghri town
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 2011 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 1921 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 1918 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 1840 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 1759 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan