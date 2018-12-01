Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. During the period from November 25 to December 1 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 120 times by firing nearly 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military task.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration