‘We must build citizens’ future success starting from education’ – Pashinyan says in Meghri town

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who heads My Step alliance, visited Syunik province on December 1 on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with the Meghri residents, acting minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan stated that what has happened in Armenia this year in April must be enshrined on December 9. He said it should be signaled that we are free and we are the owners of our country.

“Syunik is one of the provinces with the largest consolidated communities. There are 8 consolidated communities here. Here most of the subsidy programs were used within the frames of which 213 million AMD has been provided. As the most consolidated communities are in Syunik, the province will receive the largest subsidy from the budget in 2019. We must do everything for the locals to create and prosper the community”, Suren Papikyan said.

Thereafter, acting PM Pashinyan delivered remarks introducing the programs of the My Step alliance. He started his words by presenting a part of his talk with the National Instruments CEO and co-founder James Truchard. “James Truchard is a billionaire. He started his activity together with a two friends by setting up a small company. During an official dinner in Yerevan I asked him what the US government did for him to success. I thought it might have granted tax privileges, non-interest loans and etc. But he told me the following: “perhaps the most important thing was providing conditions for my education. If there wasn’t the school I studied in, I would stay in our farm”. I understood that the process of our minds is on the right path. Yes, ensuring proper education for our children is very important. We should engage children into an education system from 4 age. We must build the future success of the citizens starting from education”, the acting PM said. He informed that the renovation program of the Meghri kindergarten is funded by the My Step Foundation and through the donation of philanthropist.

“Unfortunately, today in most cases there is a formal attitude towards the education system. We pay more attention to grades, but we don’t ask ourselves to what extent that grade is in accordance with the knowledge of our child. Our revolution has a key task to do in the education sector. We must not tolerate unqualified education, presence of unqualified specialists in the education system. We must change our attitude to education, be able to ensure such an education for our kids so that we will have a chance to win in the future life”, Nikol Pashiyan said, adding that it is necessary to pay attention to the salaries of the teachers, as well as professional qualities. According to him, the country’s strategy must be based on two key factors – proper education and good health.

Pashinyan also talked about the economic policy of the My Step alliance during the meeting. He said during the 10 months of this year agricultural goods worth 80 million USD were exported from Armenia, whereas last year this figure was 49 million USD. He highlighted that in order to continue his programs he needs the people’s vote. Pashinyan expressed hope that regardless of weather conditions the citizens will actively participate in the elections.

“You are the ones who will determine the fate of the future government. No ballot will be robbed. This is the most importance meaning of the revolution, that the citizen must feel himself/herself as an owner. During my whole political activity I have tried to prove you that your one vote is the most decisive factor. Be confident, your vote will not be falsified. I want to assure you that we will never stay attached to the power and will not make any attempt to keep it. Remember, by these elections you are accepting the PM, ministers, MPs of work aimed at providing service to you. Over the past 27 years it has been an honor to serve you, if you give that mandate to me, it will be a double honor”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan