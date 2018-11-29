Gegharkunik police launch manhunt for suspected gunman in village shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspected gunman who shot and wounded two brothers on November 28 in Gegharkunik Province.

Traffic police pulled over a vehicle on the Sevan-Martuni road that had suspicious damages, and as soon as it stopped, its armed driver ran away. The passenger was detained. The 33-year-old driver ditched the gun in the forest and escaped.

Officers found the weapon, a Walther handgun loaded with three rounds. A baton was also found inside the damaged Mercedes vehicle.

Two hours after the incident, the Izmirlian Medical Center contacted police and said that two men, aged 34 and 30, have been admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims are siblings, the investigative committee said.

Detectives revealed that the shooting took place in the village of Noratus during a brawl.

The suspected gunman is the 33-year-old driver of the Mercedes who fled when being pulled over.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan