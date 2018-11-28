Georgia goes to polling stations to elect president in second round

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is heading to polling stations for the second round electing a president, with two candidates running for office – Salome Zurabishvili backed by the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party, and Grigol Vashadze, backed by the United National Movement party.

Neither of the candidates garnered more than 50 percent of the vote in the October 28 first round.

According to Georgian media, 3703 polling stations have opened at 08:00 November 28 across the country. According to the country’s electoral commission, 3,528,658 people are eligible to vote in the election.

1300 international observers will monitor the process.

