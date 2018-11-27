Atomic energy sector is under strict control of the Armenian and Russian leaders- Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Russian cooperation in atomic energy is a component of the Armenian-Russian relations and now there is an issue on the agenda to set a working group that will examine the opportunities for cooperation in this direction after the exploitation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant is over, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told the reporters.

“There are a number of interesting and promising projects in this term at “Rosatom” that can be of interest for Armenia and will be in line with specifications of Armenia’s energy consumption”, he said.

The Russian Ambassador said that cooperation in this sphere is under strict control of the Armenian and Russian leaders

Speaking about the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, Sergey Kopirkin emphasized that it has immeasurable importance for Armenia’s social-economic development, ensuring the operation of industrial facilities and also it has a great role for making electricity tariff acceptable for the public.

According to the Russian Ambassador, the cooperation between the two states in atomic energy is quite promising.

