Malaysian king marries Miss Moscow 2015

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Muhammad V of Kelantan, King of Malaysia, has married Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina, Islam News reports.

According to the media outlet the wedding took place in Barvikha - village in Odintsovsky District of Moscow Oblast. Barvikha is a luxury resort village.

Islam News reported that the wedding party didn’t include alcoholic beverages. The bride was wearing a Russian dress, while the Malaysian King sported a national costume.

Voyevodina was crowned Miss Moscow when she was 22 years old.

