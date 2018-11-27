President of Artskah meets with a group of Russian-Armenian entrepreneurs and philanthropists in Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 24-26 met in Moscow with a group of Russian-Armenian entrepreneurs and philanthropists to discuss issues on the implementation of various programs in Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that our compatriots in Russia had been actively involved in the development of Artsakh, expressing hope that the high cooperation dynamic would be preserved in the future too.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan