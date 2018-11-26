Formation of middle class priority issue in National Progress party’s program

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The pre-election program of the National Progress party offers some changes in education and social sectors, reports Armenpress.

The party plans to depoliticize the management council of schools, and attaches importance to the formation of middle class for major changes in the social field.

“Our party’s slogan is “New Situation, New Solutions”. In the political field we are trying to push forward the ideology rather than individuals. We have a package for social reforms. We are trying to bring new solutions in accordance with the new situation”, party spokesperson Hayk Grigoryan told reporters.

Party’s district-list candidate Hayk Paytyan said they are planning to make major changes in education sector. He stated that they see education as a priority field of the economy. According to him, the universities must become so that many people will come from abroad to study here. This in its turn will boost the economic development.

Hayk Grigoryan said they target the middle class in the social field. “In order to have stable democratic country it is necessary to have a middle class which is not vulnerable. The formation of middle class is a priority in our program. We propose for the income tax threshold to be more flexible. The salary up to 200.000 AMD must be taxed by 10%. We plan to make the accumulative pension payment on voluntary basis”, he said.

Another candidate Lusine Haroyan said among the reforms they attach importance to the change of the status of the member of Parliament. They will be consistent in the elimination of the institute of the MP’s immunity.

The party also has proposals for the foreign policy field. They highlight the decrease of gas price. “Works also must be carried out in the resettlement of some regions of Artsakh”, Paytyan said.

