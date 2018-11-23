James Truchard receives State Award of Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. James Truchard, co-founder and CEO of National Instruments, received State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere, Synopsis Armenia CEO Hovik Musayelyan said during today’s press conference in the ministry of transport, communication and IT, reports Armenpress.

“His contribution is quite great. He is one of those unique people who managed to propose such engineering solutions aimed at modernizing infrastructures, affordability of alternative energy sources and similar other challenges facing the people. Truchard is among those unique persons who has proposed concrete solutions”, Hovik Musayelyan said.

Acting minister of transport, communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan said Truchard has started his activities from the university as a lecturer, researcher, after that he set up his own company with some of his friends and changed his approach towards engineering.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan