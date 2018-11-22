National police chief to personally visit provinces across Armenia during campaigning period to ensure law and order

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan says he will personally tour provinces across Armenia from the beginning of the campaigning period, November 26, to meet with local campaign office directors of political parties and district candidates for parliament.

“I will visit provinces from November 26, I will have meetings with provincial institution leaders, I am inviting directors of campaigning offices of political forces and district candidates. The meeting doesn’t have any political subtext, it will be a service-organization meeting. Those willing to cooperate will be present at the meeting,” he told reporters today after the Cabinet meeting.

Asked how police will ensure the safety of opposition politicians taking into account opinions claiming that the public has a critical approach for Republican Armen Ashotyan, Osipyan said that everyone will be treated equally.

Asked whether police is constrained to carry out any action in Syunik because the incumbent governor is the former deputy chief of police Hunan Poghosyan, Osipyan said: “Whoever knows me, knows that I, Osipyan, am not constrained by anyone, I am not constrained by anyone on this planet and I have sufficient strength in me that the system entrusted to me is capable of accomplishing any mission within the law”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan