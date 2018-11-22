Road leading to Upper Lars re-opened

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. As of 15:00, November 22, the Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars has been re-opened for all types of vehicles after snow removal and clearing operations, Georgian authorities told the Armenian Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies.

The road section is part of the Stepantsminda-Lars road.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan