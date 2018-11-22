Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

IT and engineering startup companies to receive tax privilege


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The IT and engineering startup companies will receive a tax privilege, Armenia’s acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The acting minister, however, didn’t clarify what privileges the talk is about.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration