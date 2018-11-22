CBA President addresses message on 25th anniversary of introduction of Armenian dram

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan addressed a message today on the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenian dram, the CBA told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the national currency of Armenia – the dram.

25 years ago this day the Armenian dram has been put into circulation in the Republic of Armenia.

Today is a day of pride for all of us: we all understand well that the Armenian dram is not just a measure of payment, but one of the most important symbols of our independence and statehood. The introduction of dram put the beginning of an independent economic policy, also the foundation and implementation of an independent monetary-loan policy of the Central Bank.

The national currency played a vital role for the formation of the Armenian financial system. During these years the financial system passed through formation, cleaning and development phases. Of course, there have been shocks during these 25 years mainly from the outside world, but in all these cases Armenia’s financial system, which was formed based on the Armenian dram, showed high firmness, unity and professionalism. The financial system, without any budgetary support, facing all types of challenges, has maintained, and I hope, will maintain in the future as well the stability which is very important today. During these years the infrastructures necessary for the stable development and continuation of the financial system have been created and developed.

On this day I want to congratulate all of us over the introduction of the third series banknotes which are printed with the best protection features and will serve long thanks to their qualitative features by greatly reducing the expenditures for ensuring monetary circulation. The Armenian dram had and will continue to have the most up-to-date protection features.

Today is also a good occasion to congratulate the representatives of the banking sector on their day. I want to state that the Central Bank, having independence grounds vested by law, has always operated with a high responsibility, transparently and made the maximum efforts during the implementation of its tasks for which I want to thank the CBA team, its former and current employees.

Once again congratulations on this wonderful day”.

