President of Artsakh visits Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 21 visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and met with the diplomatic staff led by Consul General Armen Baiburtyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues on enhancing the Artsakh-USA ties were on the meeting agenda.

In this context President Sahakyan underscored the close cooperation between the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and Artsakh Republic Permanent Representation to the USA qualifying it as an important guarantee for the successful implementation of the targeted programs.

On the same day a reception in honor of the Artsakh Republic president was organized in the Consulate General. Various issues related to the state building process in Artsakh, the Homeland-Diaspora ties, regional processes were touched upon in a warm atmosphere. President Sahakyan also answered various questions raised by the attendees.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Republic of Armenia to the USA Varouzan Nersesyan, Artsakh Republic permanent representative to USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan and other officials attended the meeting.

