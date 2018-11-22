California wildfires death toll reaches 86

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the massive wildfires in Northern California's Butte County has climbed from 81 to 84, ABC News reported. The number of people killed in the massive fires comprises 86 at the moment.

The number of people missing or unaccounted for in Butte County was down to 536 on Wednesday evening, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

The Camp Fire burnt more than 500 square kilometers of land and destroyed over 12.000 buildings.

A state of emergency has been declared in some regions of California due to the deadly fires.

Earlier US President Donald Trump ordered to provide funds from the federal budget to fight the disaster.

