Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-11-18

YEREVAN, 21 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 November, USD exchange rate is down by 0.41 drams to 484.29 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.64 drams to 551.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.29 drams to 618.87 drams.