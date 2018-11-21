Armenia’s Security Council Secretary takes part in CIS Moscow annual meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan participated in the VI CIS Annual Meeting of Security Council Secretaries in Moscow, Russia.

Grigoryan said on Facebook that the agenda of the meeting included issues relating to combating terrorism, terror funding and biosecurity.

In accordance with the agenda, Grigoryan delivered remarks and presented the domestic political situation of Armenia. He highlighted the implementation of joint efforts in combating international terrorism, terror funding, extremism, money laundering and organized crime and presented the work that is being carried out in Armenia in this direction.

In his remarks, Grigoryan outlines the significance of the active reference labs in Armenia, in the context of early prevention of hazardous pandemics both inside and outside the country and organizing the actions relating to overcoming them.

Grigoryan noted that Armenia has always displayed and continues displaying willingness in cooperating with stakeholder sides for ensuring biosecurity and is acting within the framework of international law, maximally transparent and predictable.

