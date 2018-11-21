Artsakh’s president participates in Telethon 2018 Annual Gala dinner in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan participated in the annual gala dinner of the Telethon 2018 in Los Angeles, USA, on November 20, Sahakyan’s Office said.

“In his speech the President spoke about the voluminous work carried out by the "Hayastan" all-Armenian Fund in Artsakh, extending his deep appreciation to all those who consistently supported Artsakh in the implementation of key strategic programs.



"The US Armenians community notably its Californian part, represent one of the most well-organized communities of our Diaspora, and every time we come here we gain a unique impetus seeing our compatriots firm in their patriotism, caring about the Motherland, being part and parcel of it by soul and heart. You carry out the challenging mission of remaining Armenian, maintaining the Armenian national identity with honor", stressed Bako Sahakyan in his remarks.

Touching upon the targeted activities within the framework of the "Telethon 2018", the President noted that their implementation would play an essential role in safeguarding the energy and food security of our republic.



The Head of the State voiced his confidence that all the set tasks would be, as always, successfully realized with joint efforts”, Sahakyan’s Office said in a press release.