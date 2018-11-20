Parliamentary inquiry commission chair recommends separating gas supply and distribution systems

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The gas supply and distribution systems must be separates. The distribution should be carried out by anoterh operator, selected by a tender, with a lower profitability, MP Michael Melkumyan said.

Melkumyan chairs the parliamentary inquiry commission on gas and electricity tariffs and he made the proposal when recapping the commission’s one-month work.

“Negotiations should continue for the tariff reduction to take place from the border, another EEU country is receiving it at the border at a lesser price,” he said. And why not discuss the issue that the gas transportation system and the distribution system get differentiated? Let Gazprom Armenia carry out its functions, but the distribution should be separated,” he said, adding that Gazprom Armenia’s interests will be preserved.

He said that the proposed separation is accepted worldwide.

He also recommended defining not two tariffs of gas, but several.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan