Old banknotes to remain in circulation after new third series bills are introduced

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The third generation banknotes will be introduced into circulation from November 22 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian national currency – the dram.

The new banknotes are 10,000; 20,000 and 50,000 bills. The other new bills – 1000, 2000 and 5000 denominations will be introduced from December 25.

Secretary General of the Central Bank Davit Nahapetyan said that a German company has printed the third series banknotes.

“The specificity of these banknotes is that they are of hybrid quality; they are composed of paper and polymer composite, which makes the bills more secure,” he said.

He said that the second generation banknotes will continue being circulated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan