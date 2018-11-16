Upcoming snap polls to be another key moment for Armenian people, says UN Special Rapporteur after visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A UN human rights expert has praised this year’s peaceful transition of power in Armenia, and urged the country’s new leadership to stay the course in pursuing a strengthened democratic system based on human rights, a culture of dialogue and strong independent institutions, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner said on its website.

“The Armenian people are reshaping their own future – one that is moving towards a more inclusive society based on the rule of law in which every individual enjoys all fundamental freedoms,” the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, said at the end of a 10-day official visit.

“I have high hopes for sincere change in Armenia, and that the driving force behind the velvet revolution – the desire for equality and freedom – will prevail.”

Voule said the snap parliamentary election on 9 December would be another key moment for the Armenian people.

“I call for free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections that will contribute in creating a favourable atmosphere to the required reforms and transformation,” he said.

The expert welcomed the initial steps that the Government has taken during the transition, and reminded the authorities that the pathway to development and progress depends on the extent to which the consolidation of the rule of law, a culture of respect of human rights for all and diversity is deeply anchored in the society.

The Special Rapporteur visited the country at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and met with Government authorities, including the Deputy Prime Minister and representatives of independent institutions. He also held meetings with various actors of civil society and representatives of UN agencies and the diplomatic community.

The conclusions and recommendations of the Special Rapporteur will be presented during the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan