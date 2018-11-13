Government proposes to exempt private cab drivers from license fees

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The government is proposing to exempt private cab drivers from license fees, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament today.

“People can carry out this activity freely without making payments. This is nearly about 50 thousand people,” he said, adding that according to rough estimates this step equals a wage raise for these people by 12,000 drams monthly in Yerevan, and 8000 drams in provinces.

At the same time, he said that encouraging employment is among the government’s priorities.

