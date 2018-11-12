Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Crans Montana Forum President expresses readiness to hold the main forum in Yerevan, Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Crans Montana Forum Pierre-Emmanuel Quirin and Honorary Chairman and Founder of the Forum, Ambassador Jean-Paul Carteron sent a letter of gratitude to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian for the participation in the 20th annual session of the Homeland and Global Security Forum in Geneva and expressed readiness to organize the Crans Montana main forum in Yerevan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Let us affirm that the Crans Montana Forum will be pleased to discover the most effective ways to strengthen our cooperation with your country. We are ready to provide the great potential of our organization and propose Armenia unique communication opportunities, including by organizing the main forum in Yerevan”, the letter says.

Crans Montana Forum is an influential platform promoting international cooperation. Its annual events are being attended by key figures of over 100 countries during which they discuss social, economic and security related matters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




