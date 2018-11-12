Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

UN chief calls on US to recognize importance of multilateralism principle in international politics


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The United States should recognize the importance of the principle of multilateralism in the international politics, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, TASS reported.

“Multilateralism is necessary for the US. There is no single global power in the contemporary world. There are states like China, Russia and India in line with the US. There are also regional states such as Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, multilateralism is beneficial to all”, the UN chief said, adding that it is necessary to work on the reforms of international institutions.

António Guterres said the UN needs to stand closer to nations, talk to civil society.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




