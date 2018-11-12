Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili receives death threats ahead of second round

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili has said she and her family received death threats from supporters of the United National Movement, a party created by former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

“During the weekend I and my children received death threats through text messages”, she told a November 12 news conference.

According to her, the people behind the threats have been identified as former military.

Zurabishvili called on law enforcement agencies to take actions.

Results from Georgia’s presidential election on October 28 showed that neither of the two frontrunners was likely to win enough votes – more than 50% - to secure victory and they would face a second round run-off vote.

Georgia’s Central Election Commission said that according to results from 13 percent of the polling stations, independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili – backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, had secured 38,66 percent of the vote: approximately 615,000 people cast ballots for Zurabishvili.

Grigol Vashadze, backed by the United National Movement, had won 37.7% - around 600,000 voted for him.

The voter turnout was 46,74%.

The second round of election will take place until December 2.

“The commission and courts are currently examining complaints that have taken place during the first round. This process must end by November 17, after which the central electoral commission will announce the date of the second round,” central electoral commission spokesperson Anna Mikeladze said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan