Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

31 dead in California inferno, Kim Kardashian among thousands of evacuated residents


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Six wildfires, three of them considered major, are currently burning in the state of California, USA.

The largest one is the Camp Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, which has become the most destructive fire in state history, destroying more than 6,700 structures, USA Today reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – better known as Cal Fire – reported that this blaze has scorched 109,000 acres and is only 25 % contained.

To the south in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Woolsey Fire has scorched more than 83,000 acres and is just 10 % contained.

The Hill Fire, also in Ventura County north of Malibu, has burned 4,500 acres and is 70 % contained.

The Camp Fire has accounted for 29 fatalities – many of them people killed in their cars – matching the deadliest wildfire in state history. Along with two deaths from the Woolsey Fire, the total from the two largest active blazes stands at 31 fatalities. Authorities said the death toll is likely to rise.

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 177 structures, and it has combined with the nearby Hill Fire to force the displacement of 250,000 people, among them celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Cher, Martin Sheen, Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano and movie director Guillermo del Toro.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3861 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1432 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1381 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1371 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1331 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration