31 dead in California inferno, Kim Kardashian among thousands of evacuated residents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Six wildfires, three of them considered major, are currently burning in the state of California, USA.

The largest one is the Camp Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, which has become the most destructive fire in state history, destroying more than 6,700 structures, USA Today reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – better known as Cal Fire – reported that this blaze has scorched 109,000 acres and is only 25 % contained.

To the south in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Woolsey Fire has scorched more than 83,000 acres and is just 10 % contained.

The Hill Fire, also in Ventura County north of Malibu, has burned 4,500 acres and is 70 % contained.

The Camp Fire has accounted for 29 fatalities – many of them people killed in their cars – matching the deadliest wildfire in state history. Along with two deaths from the Woolsey Fire, the total from the two largest active blazes stands at 31 fatalities. Authorities said the death toll is likely to rise.

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 177 structures, and it has combined with the nearby Hill Fire to force the displacement of 250,000 people, among them celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Cher, Martin Sheen, Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano and movie director Guillermo del Toro.

