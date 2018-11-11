Georgia car crash victims are ethnic Armenian Georgian nationals – clarification

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia has clarified the information about the Armenians involved in a car crash in Georgia.

Initial reports said six Armenian citizens were injured in the crash, whereas actually five ethnic Armenian citizens of Georgia have been involved in the incident.

They have been taken to hospitals in Akhaltsikhe and Tbilisi.

The ethnic Armenian Georgian citizens injured in the crash are 3,6,29,31 and 51 years of age. Other details weren’t immediately available.

One Georgian national died in the crash.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan