UPDATED: Two Armenian children among Georgia car crash victims


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Three of the six Armenian citizens that were injured in a car crash near the Georgian town of Akhaltsikhe have been taken to a hospital in Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told ARMENPRESS.

The vehicles involved in the crash are a Mercedes Viano and a Skoda. The embassy said that the Viano minivan was carrying residents (Armenian citizens) of the Kartikam village of Javakheti. The three who were hospitalized in Tbilisi include two children, 6 and 8 years of age. The 6-year-old is in serious condition. The driver was also hospitalized. A 50 year-old passenger of the Skoda, an employee of the Georgian interior ministry, has died in the crash.

UPDATES:

13:51 - Ministry of emergency situations says the victims are ethnic Armenian citizens of Georgia. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




