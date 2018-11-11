Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November

Six Armenian citizens involved in Georgia car crash


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Six Armenian citizens have been involved in a car crash Saturday late evening near Akhaltsikhe, a small town in Georgia’s south-west.

Local emergency personnel are clarifying the conditions of the victims, as well as where they have been hospitalized, the ministry of emergency situations said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration