U.S. governmental agencies haven't yet contacted Armenian authorized bodies on Kim and Kanye baby adoption as required by Hague Convention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A day after the news broke on Kim Kardashian willing to adopt a baby from Armenia, ARMENPRESS contacted the ministry of justice for details. However, the Armenian-American reality TV star and her hip hop artist husband Kanye West have not applied to Armenian governmental bodies for adopting a child, justice ministry spokesperson Lusine Martirosyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said that adoptions between USA and Armenia are carried out exclusively within the framework of the Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption (or Hague Adoption Convention).

“Within the framework of the convention, the central authorized body is the Armenian justice ministry, which hasn’t at this moment received an application of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West from authorized US bodies. In the event of receiving it from our American partners, procedures will be launched as required by the convention and Armenian legislation,” she said.

Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian and her hip hop star husband Kanye West are planning to adopt a baby boy from Armenia, a source told Heat magazine as reported by Mirror. "They've been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks," a source told Heat magazine.

"[Her late father] Robert's family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him." Kim is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, the late Armenian-American attorney and businessman. And, according to the source, Kim and Kanye have already picked out a name. "They have already decided to give the name Sam, after Kim's great-great grandfather Saghatel Kardaschoff, who changed his name to Sam Kardashian when he arrived in the US," the source added, according to Mirror.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan