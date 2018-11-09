Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Air temperature to decrease by 5-7 degrees in coming days


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that no precipitation is expected in Armenia the daytime of November 9, 10-11 and at night of 12, reports Armenpress.

Snow is expected in Lori, Tavush, Syunik provinces in the daytime of November 12 and most of the regions of Artsakh on November 13-14.

Air temperature will decrease by 5-7 degrees on November 12-14, and by 10-12 degrees in Lori, Tavush, Syunik, as well as in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




