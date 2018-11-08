Kyrgyzstan assumes CSTO presidency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Presidency over the CSTO has passed from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, ARMENPRESS reports Vesti Kyrgyzstan informs.

The organization’s session in 2019 will take place in Kyrgyzstan.

The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council kicked off in Astana on November 8.

The session is also attended by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The session was opened by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. “During the session we will listen to the report of the CSTO Secretariat, the results of Kazakhstan’s 2018 chairmanship in the CSTO will be summed up, the contemporary issues on ensuring collective security in our countries will be discussed. The Kyrgyz side will present its chairmanship priorities in the CSTO”, the Kazakh President said.

The leaders of the CSTO member states will discuss the issue of the new secretary-general of the organization on November 8 during the CSTO summit. The post of the secretary general remains vacant after Yuri Khachaturov presenting Armenia was relieved of the post.

