President’s Office to be moved back to Baghramyan 26 building, PM’s Office to be relocated to governmental headquarters

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is recommending to shift the President’s Office back to Baghramyan 26 – the building formerly housing the Presidential office – and move the Prime Minister’s Office to the Government headquarters in the Republic Square, Yerevan.

Currently, the Baghramyan 26 building is housing the PM’s office while the President’s Office is located on the Mashtots Avenue.

The decision was approved at today’s Cabinet meeting.

It is unclear what the current building of the presidential office will be used for.

