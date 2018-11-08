Armenian-Kazakh mutual cooperation in defense field discussed in Astana

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met with defense minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev in Astana on November 8 on the sidelines of the joint session of the CSTO council of foreign, defense ministers and the secretaries of the security council, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting wide range of issues of bilateral mutual interest were discussed. Both officials highlighted the necessity to expand the cooperation.

They also emphasized the high level of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense, the joint active participation of the divisions of the armed forces in operative and combat preparedness operations both within the CSTO, CIS and the International Army Games.

The two officials expressed readiness to continue the contacts in military and military –technical cooperation sector.

