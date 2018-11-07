Speaker Ara Babloyan will not participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan says he will not participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, will carry out an activity in the healthcare sector, reports Armenpress.

“I am not going to participate in the elections so that young people are nominated. I am returning to the healthcare sector. There is no other reason for not participating in the elections. I am 71 years old, what activity I have carried out in politics is enough. I think now young and experienced persons should participate”, Babloyan told reporters.

He informed that his son as well will not be nominated. Babloyan said he joined the Republican Party because the party was moving on the path of fighting monopolies, corruption. “I have been in the leadership, a member of the government since 1991, but I joined the party when I was in the Parliament. I didn’t join the party for getting a position. I think you understand that the position for me was just for moving forward the programs in a right way”, he said.

Asked whether the Republican Party is now an opposition, he said the party becomes an opposition when it’s a minority, therefore, this issue will be clear after the election results. Ara Babloyan said the Republican Party has a serious human and professional potential for the upcoming elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan