Caretaker healthcare minister to run for parliament from Civil Contract Party district list in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan will run for parliament in the upcoming early polls from the Civil Contract Party as a district candidate.

Speaking to reporters today, he said his candidacy will be nominated in the Nork Marash, Erebuni, Kentron (downtown) and Nubarashen districts of Yerevan. “I believe participating by the district electoral system won’t be difficult for me,” he said.

He said he will enter the race to garner many votes for Civil Contract. After the results, he said he will decide whether to remain in office or to enter parliament.

The early election of parliament will take place December 9 in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan