Caretaker defense minister says won’t run for parliament citing political neutrality of military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan won’t run for parliament from any party in the upcoming snap polls.

“Given the fact that the armed forces must be outside any political process, I believe that the involvement of a defense minister in any political party will be inappropriate. I won’t run [for parliament], he told reporters today.

He said he won’t take part in the campaigning since he must ensure the political neutrality of the military.

The early election of parliament will take place December 9 in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan