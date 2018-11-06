Yerevan’s center must have special status, says chief architect

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Chief architect of Yerevan Artur Meschyan says illegal construction and land-grabbing are one of the greatest problems facing the capital, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference in the Yerevan City Hall, the chief architect said the problems linked with the architectural look of the city can be solved, but they require time.

“I know very well from what I should start and where I must move on”, he said, adding that Yerevan’s center must have a special status. “I want to develop a program with the Yerevan Projects and other respective authorities through which Yerevan’s center will get a special status, and I will have some leverage. It is necessary to start working jointly”, he added.

He called on the citizens, who want to carry out illegal construction, not to do that step. “The set of tools I have must allow to put an end on the illegal construction, land-grabbing. If you decide to conduct your construction works legally, we will try to simplify your life as much as possible”, the chief architect said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan