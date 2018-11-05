Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Weightlifter Izabella Yaylyan ranked 9th in ongoing IWF World Championship


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national weightlifting teams began competing for the world championship title in Turkmenistan.

This year’s IWF World Championship is held in Ashgabat.

Izabella Yaylyan from the Armenian women’s team finished 9th with a total result of 210kg in the 64kg division.

The results of this championship will be a qualifier for the 2020 summer Olympics.

Liana Gyurjyan (71kg), Tatev Hakobyan (81kg) and Arpine Dalalyan (87kg+) are yet to deliver performances.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




